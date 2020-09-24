UrduPoint.com
Opening Pak-Afghan Border For Trade To Alleviate Poverty, Unemployment: Arbab

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Thu 24th September 2020 | 11:40 PM

Opening Pak-Afghan border for trade to alleviate poverty, unemployment: Arbab

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2020 ) :Opening Pak-Afghan border for trade would alleviate poverty, unemployment and boost business activities between the two brotherly countries.

This was stated by Mohammad Shehzad Arbab Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Establishment, while talking to a private television channel.

He said that there were some issues like closure of Chaman border for a short time, and COVID-19, due to which, the trade volume between the two sides could not move up. He said that after addressing the issues, the trade from Torham border has been getting momentum day by day.

He said the custom related matters from Angor Ada and Ghulam Khan border has been resolved.

He hoped that business activities and people-to-people contact would help improve the relations from both sides. Muhammad Sadiq, Special Representatives for Afghanistan said that economic diplomacy was working all around the world.

He stated that both the governments should facilitate traders at Pak-Afghan borders so that unemployment and other related matters could be resolved in a proper manner.

He said that after opening border, the trade volume could increase from one billion to three billion Dollars. He further stated that living standard of the people of bordering areas would also be improved in near future. M Sadiq said trade diplomacy was the best option for both the countries to abolish issues.

