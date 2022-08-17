Opening Session of Iran-Pakistan Economic Commission Held in Islamabad - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The opening session of the 21st Iran-Pakistan joint economic commission was held in the Pakistani capital of Islamabad, Iranian news agency IRNA reported on Wednesday, adding that the parties discussed a draft of a memorandum of understanding

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2022) The opening session of the 21st Iran-Pakistan joint economic commission was held in the Pakistani capital of Islamabad, Iranian news agency IRNA reported on Wednesday, adding that the parties discussed a draft of a memorandum of understanding.

Iranian Deputy Minister of Roads and Urban Development Shahriar Afandizadeh and Pakistani Secretary Ministry of Economic Affairs Muhammad Humair Karim co-chaired the opening session, the news agency said.

The parties intend to jointly develop transport equipment, improve railways and roads, expand cooperation in the energy sector, as well as implement a gas pipeline project from Iran to Pakistan, the news agency added, citing Afandizadeh.

The official meeting of the economic commission will be held on Thursday under the chairmanship of Iranian Minister of Roads and Urban Development Rostam Ghasemi.