Openness of Silk Highway helpful for smooth traffic

On the instructions of Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad, officials of district administration, traffic police, NHA and other agencies along with caravan staff paid an important visit to open the road from Sehlad to Fawara Chowk in order to ensure smooth flow of traffic

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2020 ) :On the instructions of Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad, officials of district administration, traffic police, NHA and other agencies along with caravan staff paid an important visit to open the road from Sehlad to Fawara Chowk in order to ensure smooth flow of traffic.

SP Headquarters Tariq Mahmood, Lt. Gen.

(retd) Ayaz Saleem Rana, Assistant Commissioner Abbottabad Dr. Mujtaba Bharwana, Deputy Director NHA, Assistant Commissioners (UT) Thaqleen Saleem, Tania Rashid, Revenue Staff and other officers visited the area and inspected the roads and its openness for making smooth traffic flow.

During the visit, the current condition of the streak was inspected and instructions were issued to the NHA authorities to start the work of opening the streak as soon as possible.