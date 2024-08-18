Opera Singer, Saira Peter mesmerizes audience with her extraordinary performance

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2024) Renowned British-Pakistani opera singer Saira Peter mesmerized the audience with her vibrant performance at the Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) in a musical event held as a part of Independence Day celebrations.

Secretary National Heritage and Culture, Hassan Nasir Jamy, Director General PNCA, Muhammad Ayoub Jamali and a diverse crowd attended the event which was held late Saturday.

Jansar Ali from Sindh also performed and received appreciation from the audience.

In his opening remarks, PNCA Director General Muhammad Ayoub Jamali welcomed guests, including Saira Peter.

The performance began with milli naghma and patriotic songs, followed by classical singing, Sufi Kalam, and a special Arabic song.

Saira Peter received an overwhelming response from the packed auditorium, singing opera and classical songs in different languages.

Saira Peter is passionate about uniting people through music, recognizing its historical power to convey positive messages. While studying Western classical voice, she envisioned sharing Sufi peace poetry on the world stage.

Currently, she is collaborating with British artists to develop the world's first full-scale 'Sufi Opera', a musical stage drama based on the story of Umar Marvi.

Saira Peter is the first Pakistani singer to record an album of Sufi poetry in opera, a genre originating from Italy.