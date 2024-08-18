Opera Singer, Saira Peter Mesmerizes Audience With Her Extraordinary Performance
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 18, 2024 | 03:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2024) Renowned British-Pakistani opera singer Saira Peter mesmerized the audience with her vibrant performance at the Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) in a musical event held as a part of Independence Day celebrations.
Secretary National Heritage and Culture, Hassan Nasir Jamy, Director General PNCA, Muhammad Ayoub Jamali and a diverse crowd attended the event which was held late Saturday.
Jansar Ali from Sindh also performed and received appreciation from the audience.
In his opening remarks, PNCA Director General Muhammad Ayoub Jamali welcomed guests, including Saira Peter.
The performance began with milli naghma and patriotic songs, followed by classical singing, Sufi Kalam, and a special Arabic song.
Saira Peter received an overwhelming response from the packed auditorium, singing opera and classical songs in different languages.
Saira Peter is passionate about uniting people through music, recognizing its historical power to convey positive messages. While studying Western classical voice, she envisioned sharing Sufi peace poetry on the world stage.
Currently, she is collaborating with British artists to develop the world's first full-scale 'Sufi Opera', a musical stage drama based on the story of Umar Marvi.
Saira Peter is the first Pakistani singer to record an album of Sufi poetry in opera, a genre originating from Italy.
Recent Stories
UHS approves MBBS annual exam schedule
Former ISI Chief Faiz Hameed to be made approver against him, says Imran Khan
Aun Ali Khosa safely reaches home
Aamir Jamal ruled out from Test squad ahead of Bangladesh series
First Super Blue Moon to be visible in Pakistan tonight
Blinken urges for Gaza Ceasefire, Warns of Last Chance for Peace
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 August 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 August 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 August 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 August 2024
Punjab Police prioritizes business community's concerns to boost economy; AIG
CTO Rawalpindi conducts surprise visit to Murree
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Two illegal housing colonies sealed1 second ago
-
Maritime Minister for getting benefit from potential of ports to stabilize economy8 seconds ago
-
Bilawal highlights enduring relevance of Hazrat Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai’s teachings10 minutes ago
-
SNGPL cuts off another 34 meters on gas theft10 minutes ago
-
Minister for public-private partnership to improve education’s quality30 minutes ago
-
FGRF starts countrywide plantation campaign30 minutes ago
-
Gilani expresses grief over losses due to rains, floods30 minutes ago
-
Two held; drugs, arms recovered in DI Khan30 minutes ago
-
CM Bugti awards heroic driver for rescuing family trapped in flood30 minutes ago
-
Deputy Chairman Senate expresses grief over losses due to rains, floods30 minutes ago
-
DPO holds Khuli-Katcheri; issues directive on complaints30 minutes ago
-
NBF publishes book on ‘Data Analysis in Pakistan'30 minutes ago