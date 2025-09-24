Open Menu

Operation Against Banned Plastic Bags To Be Intensified In Quetta: DC

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 24, 2025 | 10:28 PM

Operation against banned plastic bags to be intensified in Quetta: DC

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Quetta Mehrullah Badini on Wednesday said that operations against banned plastic bags would be further intensified across Quetta in order to improve cleansing in the area for interest of better environment and public health

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2025) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Quetta Mehrullah Badini on Wednesday said that operations against banned plastic bags would be further intensified across Quetta in order to improve cleansing in the area for interest of better environment and public health .

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting regarding the grand operation against banned plastic bags in the city.

The meeting was attended by Director General Ibrahim Baloch, Assistant Commissioner Sariab and Assistant Commissioner Kuchlak.

The meeting discussed in detail the harmful effects of banned plastic bags on human health, spread of dangerous diseases and damage to the environment.

The Deputy Commissioner Quetta said that the district administration is conducting operations against banned plastic bags on a daily basis, especially a crackdown on retail shops, tandoors and milk shops.

He added that the district administration and the Environment Department would jointly prepare a joint action plan to intensify operation against plastic bags.

The Deputy Commissioner urged the public to avoid the use of toxic plastic bags and use government-approved paper or other alternatives to stay safe from life-threatening diseases.

He also strictly warned distributors and sellers to use paper instead of manufacturing, selling and using banned plastic bags, otherwise strict action would be taken against them.

Recent Stories

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr. Usman ..

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar issues relief orders on ..

5 minutes ago
 Security Forces killed 13 terrorists: ISPR

Security Forces killed 13 terrorists: ISPR

5 minutes ago
 DC Malakand reviews performance of Government depa ..

DC Malakand reviews performance of Government departments

5 minutes ago
 CM, US envoy discuss floods, food security, other ..

CM, US envoy discuss floods, food security, other bilateral issues

5 minutes ago
 Pakistan team gears up for SAFF U-17 C'ship semis

Pakistan team gears up for SAFF U-17 C'ship semis

5 minutes ago
 Drug court orders arrest of TikToker Hakeem Shehza ..

Drug court orders arrest of TikToker Hakeem Shehzad

50 minutes ago
HRCP delegation calls on additional IG Operations ..

HRCP delegation calls on additional IG Operations KP

50 minutes ago
 ANF recovers over 68 kg of drugs worth Rs 4.9 mill ..

ANF recovers over 68 kg of drugs worth Rs 4.9 million in 3 operations

50 minutes ago
 Pakistan can secure global healthcare market share ..

Pakistan can secure global healthcare market share: SAPM Haroon Akhtar

50 minutes ago
 PUBG-Inspired killer sentenced to 100 years in pri ..

PUBG-Inspired killer sentenced to 100 years in prison

50 minutes ago
 ASEAN Committee in Islamabad visits NIFTYSPHERE In ..

ASEAN Committee in Islamabad visits NIFTYSPHERE Institute of Arts and Design

42 minutes ago
 PM attends meeting of GDI convened by Chinese prem ..

PM attends meeting of GDI convened by Chinese premier Li

42 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan