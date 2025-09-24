Operation Against Banned Plastic Bags To Be Intensified In Quetta: DC
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 24, 2025 | 10:28 PM
Deputy Commissioner (DC) Quetta Mehrullah Badini on Wednesday said that operations against banned plastic bags would be further intensified across Quetta in order to improve cleansing in the area for interest of better environment and public health
He expressed these views while chairing a meeting regarding the grand operation against banned plastic bags in the city.
The meeting was attended by Director General Ibrahim Baloch, Assistant Commissioner Sariab and Assistant Commissioner Kuchlak.
The meeting discussed in detail the harmful effects of banned plastic bags on human health, spread of dangerous diseases and damage to the environment.
The Deputy Commissioner Quetta said that the district administration is conducting operations against banned plastic bags on a daily basis, especially a crackdown on retail shops, tandoors and milk shops.
He added that the district administration and the Environment Department would jointly prepare a joint action plan to intensify operation against plastic bags.
The Deputy Commissioner urged the public to avoid the use of toxic plastic bags and use government-approved paper or other alternatives to stay safe from life-threatening diseases.
He also strictly warned distributors and sellers to use paper instead of manufacturing, selling and using banned plastic bags, otherwise strict action would be taken against them.
