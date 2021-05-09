UrduPoint.com
Operation Against Beggars Launched: Minister

Muhammad Irfan 13 hours ago Sun 09th May 2021 | 06:30 PM

Operation against beggars launched: Minister

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2021 ) :Provincial Minister for Social Welfare Dr. Hisham Inamullah Khan Sunday announced the launching of a grand operation against beggars instigating innocent children to beg in different localities across the provincial capital.

The Minister took action on social media to report viral children wherein a special group of beggars are involved in instigating children on begging.

The special groups of beggars are also encouraging children to beg, Dr Hisham Inamullah Khan told media men.

He said, drugs, narcotics are being given to children.

Dr Hisham Inamullah Khan said that they have launched this grand operation against these special groups.

Teams have been formed to identify the group behind the urban beggars, Dr. Hisham Inamullah Khan said.

He said, a special group of beggars will be exposed soon and these groups begging children to play with their lives does not deserve any concessions. Dr Hisham Inamullah Khan said that he is going to meet IG Police Khyber Pakhtunkhwa soon to expose this group and take action against street begging.

He said, so 10 children have been rescued and were shifted to Zumong Kur.

All facilities are being provided to the children in Zamong Kur, Dr. Hisham Inamullah Khan.

He said operation against begging was actually stopped during Ramzan but now prompt action would be taken against these special groups who instigate children to beg. There are reports of involvement of criminals with these special groups of beggars as well, Dr. Hisham Inamullah Khan said.

