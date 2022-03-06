UrduPoint.com

Operation Against Criminals To Continue Till Restoration Of Peace In City: SSP

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 06, 2022 | 05:50 PM

Operation against criminals to continue till restoration of peace in city: SSP

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2022 ) :Senior Superintendent Police (SSP) Sajid Aamir Sadozai on Sunday said that the operation against criminals was underway and soon the law and order situation will be further improved with the cooperation of the people.

He expressed these views while addressing as a special guest the inauguration ceremony of 55th one day free gynae and obstetrics surgical camp at Hajiyani Day and Night Hospital here.

District Health Officer Dr. Lala Jaffer, Medical Superintendent Dr. Iqbal Haroon Memon, Camp Chairman Aslam Bawani, Dr. Sri Chand, Farooq Sheikhani, Dr. Abdul Ghani, M. Prakash, Bhai Khan Welfare's General Secretary Muhammad Yasin Arain and others were also present on the occasion.

More than 350 patients were examined at the Free Gynecological Surgical Camp while an operation of more than 80 patients was proposed which will be conducted gradually.

SSP Sajid Amir Sadozai said that criminals and drug dealers would not be tolerated under any circumstances.

"Many criminals have been arrested and are being investigated and soon our city will be a haven of peace," Sadozai said.

Medical Superintendent Dr. Iqbal Haroon Memon in his briefing said that not only Hyderabad but also people from interior Sindh also came to this camp and they will be examined and operated free of cost.

Addressing the gathering, District Health Officer Dr Lala Jaffer said that providing free health care to the people in these turbulent times is a charity and we should be proud of the people who have contributed to this cause.

Related Topics

Sindh Police Law And Order Hyderabad Criminals Sunday From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 March 2022

8 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 6th March 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 6th March 2022

9 hours ago
 PTI is not only political party but a movement fo ..

PTI is not only political party but a movement for change: Ali M Khan

17 hours ago
 Israel president to visit Turkey next week as ties ..

Israel president to visit Turkey next week as ties thaw

18 hours ago
 CDA chair assures to prepare PC-I on IWMB guidelin ..

CDA chair assures to prepare PC-I on IWMB guidelines to revive Zoo

18 hours ago
 'Huqooq-e-Sindh March' long-awaited movement for p ..

'Huqooq-e-Sindh March' long-awaited movement for public rights: Chaudhry Fawad H ..

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>