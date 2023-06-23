Operation against dacoits: CM visits Katcha area to boost police morale

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2023 ) :Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi visited the Katcha Area in Rahim Yar Khan in order to boost the morale of police officers and jawans taking part in the ongoing operation against dacoit gangs.

He visited various 'mauzas' and deep katcha areas, which are being cleared from dacoit gangs and met the police jawans deployed at the front line bunkers. He appreciated the spirit of police jawans taking part in the operation in severe hot weather, said a handout issued here.

Mohsin Naqvi, Inspector General of Police Dr Usman Anwar, Additional IGP South Punjab and other police officers took their meal with the police jawans, listened to their problems and promised solving their problems.

Mohsin Naqvi met students getting education in schools and inquired from them about their educational activities. He also distributed prizes among students in the school, established in the Katcha area.

The CM inquired after patients at the temporary dispensary and asked them about the treatment facilities. He announced establishment of a school and a hospital in the Katcha area and ordered establishment of a dispensary and a school after acquiring a house with the cooperation of local residents.

Mohsin directed additional chief secretary South Punjab to take prompt measures for establishing a school and a hospital and stated that the people of Katcha area would be provided health and education facilities.

Complete medical cover would be provided to jawans of police force and their families, he added.

Operation in the Katcha area was underway successfully and the police had got the area vacated from the miscreants, he said adding the nation was proud of brave sons of Punjab Police. Mohsin Naqvi saluted the valour and spirit of the police officers and jawans taking part in the operation and added that establishing durable peace in the kacha was a priority. A permanent infrastructure is being established after eliminating hideouts of the miscreants.

IG Police Dr. Usman Anwar, while briefing the caretaker CM about law and order and areas being cleared in Katcha, apprised that medical screening of all Punjab police officers and jawans had been conducted. Monthly stipends were being awarded to look after the children of police officials suffering from diseases.

Mohsin Naqvi also inspected cotton under cultivation area in south Punjab and expressed satisfaction over increase in the cotton cultivation area of land and commended the Agriculture Department, administration and field staff. He said foreign exchange up to to $3 billion would be earned with the cultivation of cotton. He lauded that the administration of South Punjab have worked hard for yielding the cotton cultivation as the cotton cultivation target has been fixed on the 50 lakh acres of land in the province while 96pc target has been achieved.