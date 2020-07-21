Operation against drug dealers, anti-social elements continue: DPO Swat

SWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2020 ) ::The operation against drug dealers, anti-social elements and criminals continued, DPO Swat Qasim Ali Khan said while talking to media men here on Tuesday.

He said during search and strike operation 5849 grams of hashish and 264 grams of heroin were recovered. Giving detail, he said, during the ongoing district-wide crackdown against drug dealers SHO Mingora Anwar Khan and his team cracked down on the notorious drug dealer.

The team arrested Nasir Khan s/o Rasool Khan, resident of Sharifabad Mingora, and recovered 1631 grams of cannabis, another attempt arrested Pervez son of Akbar Khan, resident of Khawajaabad and recovered 1539 grams of cannabis, arrested Fayyaz son of Khairati Gul resident of Malikabad and recovered 1678 grams of cannabis.

Similarly, 264 grams of heroin was recovered from the possession of alleged drug dealer Sardar Ali son of Ahmadzada resident of Malukabad. Similarly, SHO Sharifullah Khan and his team took action and recovered 915 grams of cannabis from the possession of alleged drug dealer Inam-ul-Haq son of Shereen Nowshad resident of Baba Khel Sir Sini.

In another attempt, SHO Madain Karam Hayat Khan along with a police team conducted a search operation, arrested Shamshad s/o Qadir Khan, resident of Fatehpur, and recovered 50 grams of cannabis from his possession.

SHO Charbagh Police Station Ayaz Khan along with the police team arrested one Abdul Ghaffar son of Fazal Haq resident of Noikle Mingora recovered 36 grams of cannabis from his possession. Separate cases have been registered.