Operation Against Drug-peddlers, 200 Alcohol Bottles Recovered

Operation against drug-peddlers, 200 alcohol bottles recovered

The City Police has launched crack down against drug peddlers in the different parts of the city and recovered 200 alcohol bottles

GUJRANWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2019 ) :The City Police has launched crack down against drug peddlers in the different parts of the city and recovered 200 alcohol bottles.

According to the police source, the crack down against drug pushers were launched on the special directives of City Police Officer Dr Moin Masood ,led by DSP civil lines Ehsan Ullah Shad .

The police raided in the area of Dastagir Town, after the cross firing police arrested one accused Iftikhar Maseh and recovered a heavy quantity of wine.

The police registered the case against him.

