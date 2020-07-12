Operation against drug pushers, anti-social elements continue: DPO Swat

SWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2020 ) ::The operation against drug pushers, anti-social elements and criminals will continue, DPO Swat, Qasim Ali Khan said here on Sunday.

He expressed theses views while talking to journalists.

He said that during search and strike operation 4211 grams of hashish and 15 liters of liquor were recovered from drugs pushers.

He said SHO Rahimabad Gul Shaid Khan during a search and strike operation arrested one alleged drug pusher Ismail son of Salim Khan, resident of Gulkada No.

2, recovered 3081 grams of cannabis from his possession, and registered a case against the alleged drug dealer in Saidu Sharif Police Station.

In another raid, Police arrested Umar Wahid son of Habib-ur-Rehman, resident of Dhandono Fort, recovered 1130 grams of cannabis, and registered a case against him.

Similarly, SHO Bandar Zahid Khan along with his team recovered 15 liters of liquor from the possession of alleged dealer Muhammad Ijaz son of Zor Hussain resident of Muzaffargarh and registered a case against him.