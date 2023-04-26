Operation against drugs, mainpuri dealers being launched in Hyderabad: Sharjeel Memon

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2023 ) :The Provincial Minister for Information, Transport and Mass Transit Sharjeel Inam Memon on Wednesday said that a campaign against drugs, Mainpuri and Gutka is being started in Hyderabad with the cooperation of the business community and the media.

In his tweeter statement, Sharjeel Inam Memon said indiscriminate action will be taken against the people involved in the drug trade.

He said that the commissioner, DIG, deputy commissioner, traders and journalist organizations will be part of the campaign against drugs and it will be started from Hyderabad.

In this regard, Commissioner Hyderabad Bilal Ahmed Memon organized a meeting at Shahbaz Building in which DC Fawad Ghaffar Soomro, ASP Cantt Alina Rajpar, Press Club President Lala Rehman and Secretary Hameed Rehman and other officers participated.

The meeting decided that in the first phase of this campaign, strict operation will be conducted against drug dealers and police will take action with the support of management and stakeholders.

The commissioner urged the media to indicate the drug peddlers so that strict action could be taken against them to which the press club president assured his complete cooperation.