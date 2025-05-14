Operation Against Electricity Theft Launched In DI Khan
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 14, 2025 | 10:40 PM
Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2025) An operation against electricity theft is being launched in Dera Ismail Khan, with the aim of preventing illegal use of electricity and redressing the financial losses of PESCO.
In this regard, an important meeting was held under the chairmanship of Assistant Commissioner Headquarters Muhammad Fasih Ishaq Abbasi, in which PESCO officials, police officers and revenue staff participated.
After detailed consultation in the meeting, it was decided that joint teams will be formed in different areas of Dera Ismail Khan, which will take effective action against defaulters and electricity thieves.
These teams will work in the field with the cooperation of the district administration, PESCO and police so that electricity theft can be eliminated and dues can be recovered through legal action.
Ending the Kunda culture and paying bills on time is essential to get rid of load shedding, the Assistant Commissioner said.
