Open Menu

Operation Against Electricity Theft Launched In DI Khan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 14, 2025 | 10:40 PM

Operation against electricity theft launched in DI Khan

Ed in Dera Ismail Khan, with the aim of preventing illegal use of electricity and redressing the financial losses of PESCO

Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2025) An operation against electricity theft is being launched in Dera Ismail Khan, with the aim of preventing illegal use of electricity and redressing the financial losses of PESCO.

In this regard, an important meeting was held under the chairmanship of Assistant Commissioner Headquarters Muhammad Fasih Ishaq Abbasi, in which PESCO officials, police officers and revenue staff participated.

After detailed consultation in the meeting, it was decided that joint teams will be formed in different areas of Dera Ismail Khan, which will take effective action against defaulters and electricity thieves.

These teams will work in the field with the cooperation of the district administration, PESCO and police so that electricity theft can be eliminated and dues can be recovered through legal action.

Ending the Kunda culture and paying bills on time is essential to get rid of load shedding, the Assistant Commissioner said.

Recent Stories

PTI founder to get relief from courts: Federal Min ..

PTI founder to get relief from courts: Federal Minister for Climate Change Dr Mu ..

2 minutes ago
 Jinnah House attack case: Jail trial adjourned unt ..

Jinnah House attack case: Jail trial adjourned until May 17

2 minutes ago
 President visits CMH, inquires after health of inj ..

President visits CMH, inquires after health of injured

2 minutes ago
 CDA Board approves Margalla Enclave Phase II devel ..

CDA Board approves Margalla Enclave Phase II development

2 minutes ago
 CDD, GTVC discuss exploration of renewal energy in ..

CDD, GTVC discuss exploration of renewal energy initiatives

2 minutes ago
 KATI welcomes power tariff reduction for industrie ..

KATI welcomes power tariff reduction for industries in Karachi

15 minutes ago
Police arrest 3 drug peddlers, recover marijuana

Police arrest 3 drug peddlers, recover marijuana

15 minutes ago
 One labourer killed, two injured as roof collapses ..

One labourer killed, two injured as roof collapses in Burewala

15 minutes ago
 East police arrest notorious drug dealer in major ..

East police arrest notorious drug dealer in major operation

15 minutes ago
 Cases registered against two policemen involved in ..

Cases registered against two policemen involved in organized crime

15 minutes ago
 Core i7 laptops, scholarships distributed among 10 ..

Core i7 laptops, scholarships distributed among 10,003 students in Faisalabad

8 minutes ago
 Chauntra Police arrest PO wanted in 2011 double mu ..

Chauntra Police arrest PO wanted in 2011 double murder case

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan