Operation Against Electricity Theft Started In Kohat

Muhammad Irfan Published June 25, 2024 | 07:20 PM

Operation against electricity theft started in Kohat

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2024) The district administration on Tuesday conducted a joint operation along with WAPDA officials and Police against the "Kunda" mafia in Kohat.

On the direction of Deputy Commissioner Kohat, Azmat Ullah Wazir, an ongoing operation to combat electricity theft and target the "Kunda" mafia is underway in Parshai, Gul Hasan Banda, and Dhoda areas.

This joint effort, supervised by the administration, aims to eliminate electricity theft across the district.

The operation will extend to other areas and will continue until electricity theft is eradicated.

APP/azq/378

