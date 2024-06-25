Operation Against Electricity Theft Started In Kohat
Muhammad Irfan Published June 25, 2024 | 07:20 PM
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2024) The district administration on Tuesday conducted a joint operation along with WAPDA officials and Police against the "Kunda" mafia in Kohat.
On the direction of Deputy Commissioner Kohat, Azmat Ullah Wazir, an ongoing operation to combat electricity theft and target the "Kunda" mafia is underway in Parshai, Gul Hasan Banda, and Dhoda areas.
This joint effort, supervised by the administration, aims to eliminate electricity theft across the district.
The operation will extend to other areas and will continue until electricity theft is eradicated.
APP/azq/378
Recent Stories
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: semi-finals schedule confirmed
PM announces duty-free solar panels for general public
Babar Azam returns home after exit from ICC T20 World Cup 2024
Federal cabinet okays Azm-e-Istehkam operation
Fiza Ali strongly reacts to fake marriage rumours
TTP resettlement led to Azm-e-Pakistan Operation: Khawaja Asif
A Future-Driven Model for Talent, Innovation, and Social Impact
Justice Shujaat Ali Khan sworn in as Acting Chief Justice of LHC
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Afghanistan reach semis after beating Bangladesh
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 June 2024
Dutch eyeing top spot in Euro 2024 group ahead of France
More Stories From Pakistan
-
KU announces results of ADC Part-I and II (Regular) Annual Examination 202259 seconds ago
-
CPO urges IOs to expedite crime cases resolutions with diligence1 minute ago
-
Muqam underscores necessity of consistent, non-political approach to combating terrorism1 minute ago
-
President underlines efforts to create awareness about drug abuse, strengthen laws, engage communiti ..1 minute ago
-
ATC grants bail to six accused in Jinnah House attack case11 minutes ago
-
International day of Seafarer observed11 minutes ago
-
PA session discusses budget proposals for FY 2024-2511 minutes ago
-
Sherry for convening Committee of Whole on Senate's powers to approve budget11 minutes ago
-
PFA discards 9,000 liter adulterated milk11 minutes ago
-
Gilani for enhancing inter-parliamentary cooperation between Pakistan, Australia11 minutes ago
-
GCAA-UAE team arrives for Aviation Security Assessment at Islamabad Airport.11 minutes ago
-
Minister for Privatization calls on Speaker National Assembly21 minutes ago