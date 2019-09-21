Operation against encroachment launched

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2019 ) -:A municipal corporation (MC) team launched crackdown against encroachments at Nishtar road ,Old Shujabad ,Gulgasht and suburbs areas here on Saturday.

The anti-encroachment squad seized four trucks of goods including 50 carts and cleared the roads by removing concrete encroachment, following the directions of Commissioner Iftikhar Ali Sahu.