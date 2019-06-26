Operation against encroachment to remain continue on daily basis: AC

(@imziishan)

GOJAR KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2019 ) :Assistant Commissioner Gojar Khan Sameel Mushtaq here on Wednesday expressed that operation against encroachment would remain continue on daily basis in the far flung area of the city.

Talking to media, he said that all hurdles being removed from the central bazaar and major markets to facilitate the citizen.

The customers were facing the problems due to the massive encroachment.

AC has issued the warning to traders that they should remove all hurdles as soon as possible otherwise stern action would be taken against them with zero tolerance.

