Operation against encroachment, wall chalking in Multan

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2019 ) : A municipal corporation (MC) team held crackdown against encroachment at Nawabpur road, Chowk Qazafi Vehari road, Gulghast, old Shujabad road and suburban areas Friday.

Operation led by CEO MC Iqbal Farid.

The team also held action against wall chalking at Kotla Toley Khan, clock tower and adjacent places with large numbers of banners and posters were taken into custody.

Iqbal Farid said the aforesaid action was the part of beautification plan of the city initiated on instruction of Commissioner Multan.