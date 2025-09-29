Operation against encroachments

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2025) A major operation was carried out on Monday against temporary encroachments in the city’s central and adjoining markets, during which illegal vendors and mobile cart drivers occupying the footpaths and markets were removed, these were on the special instructions of Deputy Commissioner Rahimullah Mehsud.

The aim of this effective operation was to improve the traffic flow in the markets and ensure free movement of the public.

Illegal shops and carts on the footpaths were removed.

Instructions were issued to hand cart drivers to shift to Sasta Bazaar as an alternative.

The central market was made spacious and convenient for pedestrians.

The operation was directly supervised by Assistant Tax Superintendent Aimal Khan and Municipal Services Incharge Muhammad Waqas.

On this occasion, the local business community and citizens also appreciated this initiative of the administration and assured full cooperation in making the city clean, organized and free from encroachments.

The district administration has made it clear that this campaign will continue on a permanent basis and in future no one will be allowed to illegally occupy the footpath or government space.

APP/azq/378