Operation against encroachments continues in Zhob

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Zhob Muhammad Ramzan Palal on Wednesday said that operation against encroachments would continue throughout the district.

Talking to media persons, the deputy commissioner said that on the directives of the Balochistan government, several encroachments were removed during the ongoing crackdown against encroachers across the district.

He said that under the supervision of the district administration, streets, markets, footpaths and roads were being widened by eliminating encroachments and retrieving government land.

Illegal occupation of lands, he said, would not be allowed at any place. Under the supervision of the officers of district administration, Tehsil council and Municipal Committees, encroachments were being removed on daily basis.