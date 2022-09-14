UrduPoint.com

Operation Against Encroachments Continues In Zhob

Faizan Hashmi Published September 14, 2022 | 09:55 PM

Operation against encroachments continues in Zhob

Deputy Commissioner Zhob Muhammad Ramzan Palal on Wednesday said that operation against encroachments would continue throughout the district

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Zhob Muhammad Ramzan Palal on Wednesday said that operation against encroachments would continue throughout the district.

Talking to media persons, the deputy commissioner said that on the directives of the Balochistan government, several encroachments were removed during the ongoing crackdown against encroachers across the district.

He said that under the supervision of the district administration, streets, markets, footpaths and roads were being widened by eliminating encroachments and retrieving government land.

Illegal occupation of lands, he said, would not be allowed at any place. Under the supervision of the officers of district administration, Tehsil council and Municipal Committees, encroachments were being removed on daily basis.

Related Topics

Balochistan Zhob Market Media Government

Recent Stories

England team to arrive in Karachi on Thursday for ..

England team to arrive in Karachi on Thursday for T20I series

11 minutes ago
 NTDC completes rehabilitation works of Port Qasim- ..

NTDC completes rehabilitation works of Port Qasim-Matiari, Sibbi-Quetta transmis ..

11 minutes ago
 Timeline of Queen Elizabeth II's death

Timeline of Queen Elizabeth II's death

11 minutes ago
 Eurozone to Enter Recession This Year, US to Suffe ..

Eurozone to Enter Recession This Year, US to Suffer 'Mild Recession' in 2023 - F ..

13 minutes ago
 France Ready to Discuss Ukraine's Security Guarant ..

France Ready to Discuss Ukraine's Security Guarantees With Partners - Foreign Mi ..

13 minutes ago
 Griner's Family Confirms Ex-US Envoy Richardson He ..

Griner's Family Confirms Ex-US Envoy Richardson Helping Negotiate Her Release - ..

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.