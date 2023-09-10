Operation against encroachments in full swing

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2023 ) :A grand operation, launched by the district administration against encroachments, is in full swing in the city currently.

A spokesman for the district administration said on Sunday that after expiry of the deadline given by Commissioner and Administrator Municipal Corporation Muhammad Ajmal Bhatti to traders to remove encroachments by themselves, the encroachment staff of the Municipal Corporation started an indiscriminate operation across the city.

He said that the anti-encroachment team cleared the encroachment established at road from Satellite Town Chowk to Chungi No 9.

The commissioner personally monitored the entire operation and remained in the field along with other officers including CO Tariq Paroya.

The commissioner Muhammad Ajmal Bhatti said that no effort would be spared to make the city encroachment free.

He said that the indiscriminate operation against encroachments across the city would continue on a daily basis and the goods picked up during the operation would be confiscated while those resisting would also face cases.

A strict action would also be taken against owners of private hospitals and laboratories who do not arrange adequate parking, he warned.