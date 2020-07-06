UrduPoint.com
Operation Against Encroachments In Mianwali

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 06th July 2020 | 04:12 PM

An operation was conducted against encroachments and non-compliance on SOPs of coronavirus in the city

MIANWALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2020 ) :An operation was conducted against encroachments and non-compliance on SOPs of coronavirus in the city.

A handout issued on Monday said District Officer Saeedullah Khan with Tehsildar Haji Zafar conducted the operation in Watta Khel Chowk, Committee Ckowk and on Ballo Khel Road.

Meanwhile, over non-compliance of SOPs of coronavirus the administration also imposedcollective fine of Rs 15,000 on shopkeepers.

