Operation against encroachments in Mianwali

An operation was conducted against encroachments and non-compliance on SOPs of coronavirus in the city

MIANWALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2020 ) :An operation was conducted against encroachments and non-compliance on SOPs of coronavirus in the city.

A handout issued on Monday said District Officer Saeedullah Khan with Tehsildar Haji Zafar conducted the operation in Watta Khel Chowk, Committee Ckowk and on Ballo Khel Road.

Meanwhile, over non-compliance of SOPs of coronavirus the administration also imposedcollective fine of Rs 15,000 on shopkeepers.