Operation against encroachments in Rawalpindi launched

(@imziishan)

The Traffic police has launched a grand operation against encroachments on road in Rawalpindi, sources said on Thursday

Rawalpindi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 08th August, 2019) The Traffic police has launched a grand operation against encroachments on road in Rawalpindi, sources said on Thursday.During the special drive, the city traffic police will ensure smooth flow of traffic on roads and action will be taken against violators.

The operation has been initiated from Sadiqabad area of Rawalpindi.

During the operation, Sadiqabad Traffic Circle Incharge Inspector Muhammad Riaz took a man into custody and shifted him to the police check post for investigation.

Similarly, various actions have been taken against violators in Khurram Colony.The traffic police officials also issued warning to three schools' managements for putting barriers outside their entrance in the same area.

It is pertinent to mention here that unnecessary hurdles in the area were creating troubles for students and other walkers and the traffic police was receiving complains in this regard.