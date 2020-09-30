Operation against encroachments launched

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2020 ) :The district administration launched an operation against encroachments in the city on Wednesday.

Assistant Commissioner City Syed Ayub Bukhari along with Metropolitan Corporation and the police supervised the operation against encroachments outside Iqbal Stadium DPS Road and restored the green belt.

The anti encroachment team removed tiles and other encroachments with heavy machinery. The AC said that the operation against encroachments would continue across the citywithout any discrimination and no one would be allowed to occupy government land.