Operation against encroachments launched in Sialkot

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2025) Under the supervision of Assistant Commissioner Anum Babar, the Municipal Administration Sialkot launched a grand operation against encroachments on Pasrur Road, and demolishing sheds and tandoors outside of shops.

The assistant commissioner said that as per the instructions of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, an indiscriminate operation was being carried out against encroachments. She said that the notices were issued to the encroachers through the traders’ community and directly, but despite this, action is being taken against those who do not remove the encroachments, which includes FIRs, fines, arrests and on-the-spot demolition and seizure of goods.

CEO Municipal Corporation Malik Ijaz was also present.