Operation Against Encroachments On The Cards
Umer Jamshaid Published September 13, 2024 | 04:50 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2024) A review meeting regarding removal of encroachments in the city was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zaheer Anwar Jappa.
The meeting was attended by Chief Officer Municipal Corporation Mian Azhar Javed, leaders of trader associations, along with officials from relevant departments.
The DC said that markets of Bahawalpur hold historical significance. Restoring these markets to their original state by removing encroachments is the administration's top priority, and a zero-tolerance policy will be adopted in this regard. He said that the cooperation of the trading community was essential for removal of encroachments.
The trader association officials promised full cooperation in the campaign to remove encroachments from the markets of Bahawalpur.
Recent Stories
Justice Muneeb leaves Judicial Commission's meeting over disagreement on Proposa ..
IHC sets aside PTI MNA'arrests, declares FIRs as “good comedy”
Govt financing 32 dams during current FY2024-25, NA told
Post-mortem report reveals cause of death of Malaika Arora’s father Anil Aror ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 September 2024
Training Class at VTI Garment City
Gang involved in street crimes busted, 3 held in Taxila
Murder suspect arrested in Wah
DC calls for coordinated efforts to eradicate polio
Ayaz to inaugurate special calligraphy exhibition on Friday
NA body approves outsourcing of Parliament Lodges' cleaning arrangements
More Stories From Pakistan
-
11 held over kite flying55 seconds ago
-
Two fireworks dealers arrested, fireworks recovered58 seconds ago
-
Parliamentarians lauded govt for providing facilities at ICT schools1 minute ago
-
SPARC demands immediate action against prominent Tobacco companies for unlawful price reduction1 minute ago
-
KMU hosts grand Sirat-un-Nabi (PBUH) conference, competitions1 minute ago
-
President grants relief worth Rs 15.2 m to nine policyholders1 minute ago
-
42 new dengue cases reported in Punjab2 minutes ago
-
Dera board announces HSSC exams results2 minutes ago
-
SMIU organizes program to celebrate Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH)11 minutes ago
-
Mayor calls on religious scholars11 minutes ago
-
IUB announces fee reduction amid economic challenges12 minutes ago
-
Rawalpindi Cantonment Board Tree plantation drive inaugurated12 minutes ago