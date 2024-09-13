Open Menu

Operation Against Encroachments On The Cards

Umer Jamshaid Published September 13, 2024 | 04:50 PM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2024) A review meeting regarding removal of encroachments in the city was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zaheer Anwar Jappa.

The meeting was attended by Chief Officer Municipal Corporation Mian Azhar Javed, leaders of trader associations, along with officials from relevant departments.

The DC said that markets of Bahawalpur hold historical significance. Restoring these markets to their original state by removing encroachments is the administration's top priority, and a zero-tolerance policy will be adopted in this regard. He said that the cooperation of the trading community was essential for removal of encroachments.

The trader association officials promised full cooperation in the campaign to remove encroachments from the markets of Bahawalpur.

