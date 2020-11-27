UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Operation Against Encroachments On Warsak Road Conducted

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Fri 27th November 2020 | 05:50 PM

Operation against encroachments on Warsak Road conducted

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2020 ) :For ensuring smooth traffic flow on the roads and to address public complaints, the traffic police Friday removed encroachments from Warsak Road and took dozens of handcarts, vehicles and motorcycles parked in No Parking Zones into possession.

On the directives of Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Abbass Majeed Marwat, DSP Traffic Hazratullah along with traffic jawans conducted a crackdown against encroachment's mafia on busiest Warsak Road. He also warned strict action against encroachers saying that the encroachment was hampering the free flow of traffic, so it was our social responsibility to don't exceed our legal jurisdiction of property.

Meanwhile, (CTO) Abbass Marwat distributed cash prizes and commendable certificates among best professionals of the traffic police in a ceremony held at traffic headquarters.

The best performers were Irfan, Kamran, Nasir, Hamayun, Khurshid and Naveed for showing extra exuberance during performing their duties.

Lauding their performance, CTO said that traffic police should strictly abide by the principle of 'Say Hello first before conversation' (Pehlay Salam Phir Kalam). He said that punishment and reward system would go side-by-side for creating competition among employees.

Related Topics

Police Vehicles Road Traffic Nasir From Best

Recent Stories

Held under the patronage of Mansoor bin Mohammed a ..

15 minutes ago

Nawaz Sharif offers mother's funeral prayer in Lon ..

23 minutes ago

MediaTek set to Power Premium Gaming Smartphones i ..

33 minutes ago

Shoaib Akhtar lashes out at New Zealand for threat ..

37 minutes ago

Use of facemask can save 95% people from pandemic: ..

17 minutes ago

KPPSC starts process of recruitment on over 650 va ..

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.