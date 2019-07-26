UrduPoint.com
Operation Against Encroachments, Wall-chalking In Multan

Umer Jamshaid 58 seconds ago Fri 26th July 2019 | 04:44 PM

Operation against encroachments, wall-chalking in Multan

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2019 ) : A municipal corporation (MC) team held a crackdown against encroachments at Civil Hospital, Ghanta Ghar, Kotla Tole Khan, Chungi No 7, Gulgasht, Lodhi Colony, Kalma Chowk, Kutchery Chowk, Nishtar Road and suburban areas here on Friday.

The anti-encroachment squad seized two trucks of goods and cleared the roads by removing concrete structures. The operation is being conducted under the city beautification plan.

The MC team also held action against wall-chalking from Chungi No-5 to Chungi No-8 and took banners and posters into custody.

