Operation against flour hoarders continues unabated in ICT

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2023 ) :Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration on Friday booked hoarders who were illegally stocking government subsidies wheat flour sacks.

Assistant Commissioner Potohar conducted a crackdown against illegal hoarders in different areas and arrested two absconders who were hoarding 141 government subsidies wheat flour bags, said a press release issued.

The arrested persons were shifted to the Shamsabad police station and flour sacks were confiscated by the authorities.

One of the accused Zafar Ali from Sawabi was carrying 60 flour bags in an auto-rikshaw (RIU-4002) also hid 40 flour bags in the shop, he was arrested and FIR also was registered against him.

The second accused Nazir Khan Abbas was booked while hoarding 41 sacks, he was purchasing flour from different sale points and hiding them in a shop.