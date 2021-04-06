UrduPoint.com
Operation Against Illegal Arm Holders Continues

Tue 06th April 2021

SIALKOT (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2021 ) :On the special instructions of SSP Patrolling Region Gujranwala, Shujaat Ali Rana the patrolling police continued operation against illegal arms holders.

According to police, a patrolling team of Glotian Morr post under the supervision of DSP District Sialkot Khawaja Atiq-ur-Rehman arrested Ehsan resident of Gujranwala and recovered rifle and bullets from his possession.

Meanwhile, in another operation, the patrolling police arrested Ishtiaq resident of Pasrur and recovered pistol from his possession.

Both the accused were handed over to Bambanwala police where the cases were registered against the accused for holding illicit weapons.

Further investigations were underway.

