Operation Against Illegal Bus Stands, 34 Vehicles Impounded

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Thu 28th November 2019 | 05:43 PM

Operation against illegal bus stands, 34 vehicles impounded

The district administration on Thursday launched a crackdown against illegal bus stands and impounded 34 vehicles in Seetal Marri police station

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2019 ) : The district administration on Thursday launched a crackdown against illegal bus stands and impounded 34 vehicles in Seetal Marri police station.

A special team led by Secretary Regional Transportation Authority (RTA) Kamran Bukhari impounded 34 vehicles at illegal bus stands.

Earlier, Deputy Commissioner Aamer Khattak ordered for removing illegal bus stands from Dera Adda, Chowk Kumharan Wala and general bus stand while while presiding over a district transport authority meeting.

