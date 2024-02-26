Operation Against Illegal Bus Terminals Continues In Abbottabad
Muhammad Irfan Published February 26, 2024 | 06:59 PM
Traffic Police Abbottabad Monday continued a successful operation targeting illegal bus terminals and traffic law violations in phase two, followed by phase one from Supply Bazar to Jub Bridge Mandian
ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2024) Traffic Police Abbottabad Monday continued a successful operation targeting illegal bus terminals and traffic law violations in phase two, followed by phase one from Supply Bazar to Jub Bridge Mandian.
The traffic operation led by SSP Traffic Tariq Mahmood, a team including DSP Traffic Sajjad Khan, DSP Samina Zafar, DSP Tahavor Khan, and Traffic Inspector Wasim Khan, implemented practical measures to curb illegal activities. The operation included dismantling illegal small bus terminals and stalls.
During the second phase of the operation, Traffic Police also introduced Suzuki pick-up and drop points to address public concerns and streamline traffic flow.
After the eradication of illegal activities, all staff have been assigned duties from Supply Bazar to Jub Bridge Mandian, with strict instructions to maintain vigilance and uphold the standards set during the operation.
Recent Stories
PSL 9: Islamabad United opt to bowl first against Peshawar Zalmi
‘Croatia work’ competition held
Anti-polio drive inaugurated in Sialkot
Court adjourns hearing of PA illegal appointments case till Mar 6
Ashrafi calls for action against harassers of woman in Arabic-inscribed Kurta
Police foil smuggling bid of non-custom paid goods
Renault wins Car of the Year, unveils new EV at Geneva auto show
PSL 2024 Match 13 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Islamabad United Live Score, History, Who W ..
Arab states tell UN court Israeli occupation is 'affront to justice'
Ration bags to be distributed among 234,196 poor citizens in Vehari
Commissioner inaugurates week-long anti-polio drive
Govt. takes multiple steps to reduce losses in SOEs: Solangi
More Stories From Pakistan
-
‘Croatia work’ competition held3 minutes ago
-
Anti-polio drive inaugurated in Sialkot27 minutes ago
-
Court adjourns hearing of PA illegal appointments case till Mar 627 minutes ago
-
Ashrafi calls for action against harassers of woman in Arabic-inscribed Kurta29 minutes ago
-
Police foil smuggling bid of non-custom paid goods29 minutes ago
-
Ration bags to be distributed among 234,196 poor citizens in Vehari27 minutes ago
-
Commissioner inaugurates week-long anti-polio drive27 minutes ago
-
Two injured in Dala-rickshaw collision27 minutes ago
-
Govt. takes multiple steps to reduce losses in SOEs: Solangi33 minutes ago
-
UNICEF-Led training program empowers Afghan refugee parents, concluded in Haripur27 minutes ago
-
Maryam's victory to ensure economic-ideological stability: Attique26 minutes ago
-
FM Jilani lauds "bold decisions" of interim govt as term nears conclusion26 minutes ago