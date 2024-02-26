Operation against illegal bus terminals continues in Abbottabad

Traffic Police Abbottabad Monday continued a successful operation targeting illegal bus terminals and traffic law violations in phase two, followed by phase one from Supply Bazar to Jub Bridge Mandian

The traffic operation led by SSP Traffic Tariq Mahmood, a team including DSP Traffic Sajjad Khan, DSP Samina Zafar, DSP Tahavor Khan, and Traffic Inspector Wasim Khan, implemented practical measures to curb illegal activities. The operation included dismantling illegal small bus terminals and stalls.

During the second phase of the operation, Traffic Police also introduced Suzuki pick-up and drop points to address public concerns and streamline traffic flow.

After the eradication of illegal activities, all staff have been assigned duties from Supply Bazar to Jub Bridge Mandian, with strict instructions to maintain vigilance and uphold the standards set during the operation.