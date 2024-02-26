Open Menu

Operation Against Illegal Bus Terminals Continues In Abbottabad

Muhammad Irfan Published February 26, 2024 | 06:59 PM

Operation against illegal bus terminals continues in Abbottabad

Traffic Police Abbottabad Monday continued a successful operation targeting illegal bus terminals and traffic law violations in phase two, followed by phase one from Supply Bazar to Jub Bridge Mandian

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2024) Traffic Police Abbottabad Monday continued a successful operation targeting illegal bus terminals and traffic law violations in phase two, followed by phase one from Supply Bazar to Jub Bridge Mandian.

The traffic operation led by SSP Traffic Tariq Mahmood, a team including DSP Traffic Sajjad Khan, DSP Samina Zafar, DSP Tahavor Khan, and Traffic Inspector Wasim Khan, implemented practical measures to curb illegal activities. The operation included dismantling illegal small bus terminals and stalls.

During the second phase of the operation, Traffic Police also introduced Suzuki pick-up and drop points to address public concerns and streamline traffic flow.

After the eradication of illegal activities, all staff have been assigned duties from Supply Bazar to Jub Bridge Mandian, with strict instructions to maintain vigilance and uphold the standards set during the operation.

Related Topics

Police Abbottabad Traffic All From Suzuki

Recent Stories

PSL 9: Islamabad United opt to bowl first against ..

PSL 9: Islamabad United opt to bowl first against Peshawar Zalmi

14 minutes ago
 ‘Croatia work’ competition held

‘Croatia work’ competition held

3 minutes ago
 Anti-polio drive inaugurated in Sialkot

Anti-polio drive inaugurated in Sialkot

27 minutes ago
 Court adjourns hearing of PA illegal appointments ..

Court adjourns hearing of PA illegal appointments case till Mar 6

27 minutes ago
 Ashrafi calls for action against harassers of woma ..

Ashrafi calls for action against harassers of woman in Arabic-inscribed Kurta

29 minutes ago
 Police foil smuggling bid of non-custom paid goods

Police foil smuggling bid of non-custom paid goods

29 minutes ago
Renault wins Car of the Year, unveils new EV at Ge ..

Renault wins Car of the Year, unveils new EV at Geneva auto show

29 minutes ago
 PSL 2024 Match 13 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Islamabad Uni ..

PSL 2024 Match 13 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Islamabad United Live Score, History, Who W ..

45 minutes ago
 Arab states tell UN court Israeli occupation is 'a ..

Arab states tell UN court Israeli occupation is 'affront to justice'

27 minutes ago
 Ration bags to be distributed among 234,196 poor c ..

Ration bags to be distributed among 234,196 poor citizens in Vehari

27 minutes ago
 Commissioner inaugurates week-long anti-polio driv ..

Commissioner inaugurates week-long anti-polio drive

27 minutes ago
 Govt. takes multiple steps to reduce losses in SOE ..

Govt. takes multiple steps to reduce losses in SOEs: Solangi

33 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan