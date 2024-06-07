Open Menu

Operation Against Illegal Cattle Markets In Karachi, Owner Arrested

Muhammad Irfan Published June 07, 2024 | 01:50 PM

Operation against illegal cattle markets in Karachi, owner arrested

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2024) Commissioner Karachi, Syed Hassan Naqvi, has taken notice of illegal cattle markets (mandis) in the city.

In District South, Assistant Commissioner Aram Bagh has removed an illegal cattle mandi and arrested the owner.

City administration officials are taking action against illegal cattle mandi every day based on information and complaints received from media and citizens.

Commissioner Karachi has given clear instructions to the Deputy Commissioners to take action against illegal cattle mandis in their respective districts and remove them immediately.

In District South, an illegal cattle market operating in a dilapidated building was shut down, and the owner was arrested.

The building has been vacated, and electricity supply has been disconnected.

Commissioner Karachi, Syed Hassan Naqvi, has warned cattle sellers to refrain from establishing illegal markets, stating that all cattle markets operating without permission from the Karachi administration are illegal and will face strict action.

Related Topics

Karachi Electricity Bagh Market Media All From

Recent Stories

Pakistan calls for UN-Resolution-Based solution fo ..

Pakistan calls for UN-Resolution-Based solution for Palestine

1 hour ago
 Punjab govt plans 10 years prison sentence for beg ..

Punjab govt plans 10 years prison sentence for beggar mafia leaders

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 June 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 June 2024

5 hours ago
 PakSat MM1 reaches its earth orbit on June 05: SUP ..

PakSat MM1 reaches its earth orbit on June 05: SUPARCO

14 hours ago
 SC reserves verdict in appeals against NAB law am ..

SC reserves verdict in appeals against NAB law amendments termination

14 hours ago
Pakistan move in AVC Challenger Cup semis

Pakistan move in AVC Challenger Cup semis

14 hours ago
 Economic expert calls for national unity and econo ..

Economic expert calls for national unity and economic reforms amid crisis.

14 hours ago
 Pakistan embassy to establish camp office in Luxem ..

Pakistan embassy to establish camp office in Luxembourg on June 22

14 hours ago
 Annual Members Photographic Competition, Exhibitio ..

Annual Members Photographic Competition, Exhibition opened

14 hours ago
 Govt funds will be used transparently: Commissione ..

Govt funds will be used transparently: Commissioner

14 hours ago
 Govt determined to improve standard of education: ..

Govt determined to improve standard of education: Governor

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan