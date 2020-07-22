Operation against illegal cattle markets, one sale point sealed, two booked

(@FahadShabbir)

District administration launched operation against illegal cattle markets set up in the city and sealed one sale point at Hazoori Bagh Road here on Wednesday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2020 ) :District administration launched operation against illegal cattle markets set up in the city and sealed one sale point at Hazoori Bagh Road here on Wednesday.

The operation was carried out in supervision of Assistant Commissioner City Abida Fareed while metropolitan corporation and civil defence staff participated.

The illegal sale point was sealed while case was also got lodged against two outlaws.

The operation was made under the directions of Deputy Commissioner Aamer Khattak.

It's pertinent to mention here that there was ban on sale and purchase of sacrificial animals in the city while temporary cattle markets were set up outside of urban areas as step to avert from corona and Congo virus.