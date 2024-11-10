Operation against illegal constructions in Naran continues on fourth consecutive

NARAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2024) An operation against illegal constructions on fourth consecutive day was continued in the popular tourist destination of Naran.

The district administration, led by Assistant Commissioner Balakot, Basharat Shah, has taken swift action to remove unauthorized structures.

During the operation, several permanent structures, including walls, were demolished. The Kaghan Development Authority (KDA) provided assistance throughout the process. Staff from the KDA and district administration removed encroachments from the Lake Saiful-Malook road, particularly targeting all structures that were directly endangered by glaciers.

To ensure the safety of both the local administration and KDA staff, and to prevent any potential disturbances, a heavy contingent of police has been deployed in the area. This operation is part of ongoing efforts to preserve the region's natural beauty and ensure that all construction complies with legal standards.