Operation against illegal constructions, KDA seals 10 buildings

NARAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2025) The Kaghan Development Authority (KDA) has intensified its crackdown on illegal constructions in Kaghan Valley, sealing 10 buildings within a week.

The operation, launched on the special directives of Secretary Culture, Tourism, Archaeology and Museums Dr.

Abdul Samad and under the orders of Director General KDA Shabbir Khan, is being carried out by the KDA Building Control Unit teams across different areas of the valley.

According to KDA, the drive is part of a zero-tolerance policy against violations of building regulations. During the past week, several illegal construction attempts were foiled in Naran, Borawai, and Rajwal, where 10 structures were sealed.

A KDA spokesperson warned all violators to strictly follow the building regulations, adding that anyone found involved in illegal constructions will face the toughest legal action.