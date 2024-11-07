Operation against illegal constructions underway in Naran

NARAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2024) A significant operation against illegal construction is underway in the tourist destination of Naran.

The district administration, led by Assistant Commissioner Balakot, Basharat Shah, has taken swift action to remove unauthorized structures.

During the operation, several permanent constructions, including walls, were demolished.

The Kaghan Development Authority (KDA) has assisted in the operation.

To ensure the safety of both the local administration and KDA staff, and to prevent any potential disturbances, a heavy contingent of police has been deployed in the area.

This operation is part of ongoing efforts to preserve the region's natural beauty and ensure that all construction complies with legal standards.