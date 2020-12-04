UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Operation Against Illegal Cooperative Societies, Housing Schemes In Jamshoro On Cards

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 04th December 2020 | 12:18 AM

Operation against illegal cooperative societies, housing schemes in Jamshoro on cards

Deputy Commissioner Jamshoro Capt. (R) Fariduddin Mustafa has said the district administration is going to launch an operation against all illegal housing schemes and cooperative housing societies

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Jamshoro Capt. (R) Fariduddin Mustafa has said the district administration is going to launch an operation against all illegal housing schemes and cooperative housing societies.

Chairing a meeting of the officers of Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) and Sehwan Development Authority (SDA) on Thursday, the DC said all the illegal constructions would be demolished. DC said an order of the Sindh High Court against the unlawfully built structures would be fully implemented.

He pointed out that it had been observed that a housing scheme was shown to be existing in Jamshoro but their booking offices were opened in Karachi or other cities. According to him, the main booking office of a project was supposed to be located inside the territory of that particular housing scheme.

Mustafa directed officers of the SBCA and SDA to launch joint operations against such housing schemes and societies.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Sindh High Court Jamshoro All Housing

Recent Stories

Khalifa sends condolences to French President on d ..

2 hours ago

Frontline workers reiterate readiness to sacrifice ..

2 hours ago

Drug peddler arrested, liquor recovered

1 second ago

UNICEF asks for $6.4 billion to help 190 million c ..

6 seconds ago

Israeli Warplanes Trespass Lebanese Airspace - Arm ..

3 minutes ago

Latvia Charges Employees of Baltnews, Sputnik Latv ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.