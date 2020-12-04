Operation against illegal cooperative societies, housing schemes in Jamshoro on cards

Deputy Commissioner Jamshoro Capt. (R) Fariduddin Mustafa has said the district administration is going to launch an operation against all illegal housing schemes and cooperative housing societies

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Jamshoro Capt. (R) Fariduddin Mustafa has said the district administration is going to launch an operation against all illegal housing schemes and cooperative housing societies.

Chairing a meeting of the officers of Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) and Sehwan Development Authority (SDA) on Thursday, the DC said all the illegal constructions would be demolished. DC said an order of the Sindh High Court against the unlawfully built structures would be fully implemented.

He pointed out that it had been observed that a housing scheme was shown to be existing in Jamshoro but their booking offices were opened in Karachi or other cities. According to him, the main booking office of a project was supposed to be located inside the territory of that particular housing scheme.

Mustafa directed officers of the SBCA and SDA to launch joint operations against such housing schemes and societies.