Operation Against Illegal LPG Sale Points Launched
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 26, 2024 | 02:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2024) The district administration has initiated a crackdown on illegal LPG (liquefied petroleum gas)
outlets and mini petrol pumps in the city as part of its zero tolerance policy to protect
public safety.
The authorities sealed 10 shops, confiscated 119 LPG cylinders, dismantled 9 weighing machines,
four rifling machines, and confiscated one mini petrol machine.
Deputy Commissioner Rafia Haider supervised the operation while action was taken
in Gulberg , Samnabad, Ravi , Allama Iqbal and Data Ganj Bakhsh zones.
"The decisive action is in accordance with the directives of the Punjab chief minister to ensure
no compromise on public safety," Rafaqat Haider said and added that no illegal businesses
Recent Stories
Indian funding TTP, BLA for terrorism inside Pakistan: Balochistan Home Minister
Realme Announces the Launch of realme 12 and realme 12+ 5G in Pakistan
IHC orders removal of Zartaj Gul’s name from ECL
Women's camp for Asia Cup starts in Karachi
FIFA uses Arif Lohar’s song “Aa” to mark birth of Lionel Messi
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 June 2024
Tarana at UN: Spotlight on Women’s suffering in Kashmir conflict
Weather update: Pakistan to witness decrease in heatwave
Punjab cabinet approves landmark Sikh Marriage rules, major policy initiatives
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: semi-finals schedule confirmed
PM announces duty-free solar panels for general public
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Indian funding TTP, BLA for terrorism inside Pakistan: Balochistan Home Minister19 seconds ago
-
Three-day Theatre Extravaganza kicks off at PNCA40 seconds ago
-
Indicators issued to evaluate performance of deptts: DC51 seconds ago
-
Nutrition International aims to collaborate with PFA11 minutes ago
-
Police foils dacoity bid, three bandits killed21 minutes ago
-
10 shops sealed, 119 LPG cylinders confiscated21 minutes ago
-
Property disputes claim 148 lives in KP during current year30 minutes ago
-
Fugitive involved in homicide case arrested31 minutes ago
-
Crackdown continues against illegal LPG stations; four arrested31 minutes ago
-
Notorious mobile snatcher killed in Mardan encounter31 minutes ago
-
Mansehra police arrest three suspects in Eid-ul-Azha parking dispute murder case41 minutes ago
-
KP CM lauded for sanctioning funds for Kohat51 minutes ago