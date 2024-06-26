Operation against illegal LPG sale points launched

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2024) The district administration has initiated a crackdown on illegal LPG (liquefied petroleum gas)

outlets and mini petrol pumps in the city as part of its zero tolerance policy to protect

public safety.

The authorities sealed 10 shops, confiscated 119 LPG cylinders, dismantled 9 weighing machines,

four rifling machines, and confiscated one mini petrol machine.

Deputy Commissioner Rafia Haider supervised the operation while action was taken

in Gulberg , Samnabad, Ravi , Allama Iqbal and Data Ganj Bakhsh zones.

"The decisive action is in accordance with the directives of the Punjab chief minister to ensure

no compromise on public safety," Rafaqat Haider said and added that no illegal businesses

involving LPG and mini petrol pumps would be tolerated.