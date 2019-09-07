UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Operation Against Illegal Occupants Of Karachi Development Authority Property To Continue

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Sat 07th September 2019 | 07:27 PM

Operation against illegal occupants of Karachi Development Authority property to continue

Director General of Karachi Development Authority, Dr. Badar Jameel here on Saturday said the ongoing operation against illegal occupants would continue in the megapolis city till its objectives are fully achieved

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2019 ) :Director General of Karachi Development Authority, Dr. Badar Jameel here on Saturday said the ongoing operation against illegal occupants would continue in the megapolis city till its objectives are fully achieved.

During his visit to different schemes of KDA in Sarjani Town, the KDA chief said a special encroachment cell is being established on emergency base for the protection of KDA land.

He directed the concerned executive engineer to take stern action against the menace of illegal occupancy and also to prevent any further encroachment.

Emphasizing that land grabbers must be strictly handled, he said efficient monitoring of KDA property also must be ensured.

Dr. Badar Jameel specially instructed the Director Public Housing to submit him a detailed report about KDA flats, shops and other landed property in different schemes across Karachi.

Executive engineer Sarjani Town briefed the DG about monitoring mechanisms adopted for KDA schemes.

Related Topics

Karachi Visit Housing

Recent Stories

Trump Congratulates Moscow, Kiev With Releasing De ..

53 seconds ago

Sardar Usman Buzdar for 100pc literacy rate in Pun ..

54 seconds ago

Govt not to tolerate extra-judicial killings: Law ..

56 seconds ago

Commissioner Multan orders early removal of danger ..

3 minutes ago

Vice Chancellor terms IELL as Sindh University's p ..

3 minutes ago

90 per cent oral cancer cases linked to tobacco us ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.