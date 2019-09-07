Operation against illegal occupants of Karachi Development Authority property to continue

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2019 ) :Director General of Karachi Development Authority, Dr. Badar Jameel here on Saturday said the ongoing operation against illegal occupants would continue in the megapolis city till its objectives are fully achieved.

During his visit to different schemes of KDA in Sarjani Town, the KDA chief said a special encroachment cell is being established on emergency base for the protection of KDA land.

He directed the concerned executive engineer to take stern action against the menace of illegal occupancy and also to prevent any further encroachment.

Emphasizing that land grabbers must be strictly handled, he said efficient monitoring of KDA property also must be ensured.

Dr. Badar Jameel specially instructed the Director Public Housing to submit him a detailed report about KDA flats, shops and other landed property in different schemes across Karachi.

Executive engineer Sarjani Town briefed the DG about monitoring mechanisms adopted for KDA schemes.