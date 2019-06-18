UrduPoint.com
Operation Against Illegal Petrol, LPG Filling Units Launched

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 18th June 2019 | 12:34 PM

The Civil Defence Muzafargarh and Special Branch have jointly launched operation against Illegal petrol units to shut down all illegal petrol and LPG filling units in different parts of the area

MUZAFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2019 ) :The Civil Defence Muzafargarh and Special Branch have jointly launched operation against Illegal petrol units to shut down all illegal petrol and LPG filling units in different parts of the area.

According to the details, the operation was launched in the different area of police stations including Civil lines, Saddar and ctiy police stations.

The police registered the separate cases against culprits and police took all the equipment in the custody.

