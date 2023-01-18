Operation against illegal trawlers to continue, says DG Fisheries

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2023 ) :Director General Fisheries Balochistan Saifullah Khaitran on Wednesday said that the operations of the Department of Fisheries and Patrolling Team against the illegal trawlers will continue.

"Two trawlers engaged in illegal fishing were held by the patrolling team of the fisheries department," he said while talking to the media representatives.

DG Fisheries said that the Department of Fisheries Patrolling Team is working continuously for the last several months against such mafia. "No one will be allowed to hunt illegally in the coastal belt of Balochistan,". We will not spare illegal trawlers in any case.

Saifullah Khaitran further urged the fishermen to support the government to halt illegal fishing.