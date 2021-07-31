Operation against illegal trout fishing in Kaghan, Commissioner Hazara awards cash prize

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2021 ) :Commissioner Hazara Riaz Khan Mahsood Saturday awarded cash prizes and certificates to the Community River Rangers (CRR) of Kaghan Development Authority (KDA) who have started operation against the illegal trout fishing at River Kunhar.

While speaking on the occasion Riaz Khan said that we would not tolerate any illegal activity in the region, while emphasizing the locals to make successful the vision of the provincial and Federal government for the promotion of tourism he underlines the need for cooperation of masses.

CRR teams not only discarded the fishing nets that were being used for trout fishing in River Kunhar but also seized a huge quantity of Trout which was caught from various places of the Kaghan and Naran Valley.

From the last couple of years, KDA and other local authorities have started operations against illegal fishing in the rivers Kunhar and streams of district Mansehra where the illegal fishing mafia has destroyed several species of fishes including Trout.

The fisheries department has dropped thousands of juvenile fish of various types in River Indus to increase the population which has a positive impact on the number of fishes.