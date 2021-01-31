UrduPoint.com
Operation Against Kite Dealers, Flyers; Police Recover Over 51,000 Kites, Net 107

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2021 ) :In order to implement the ban of kite flying imposed by the Punjab government, Rawalpindi Police were cautiously conducting raids against kite dealers and flyers across the district and rounded up 107 persons during January.

Following the directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Muhammad Ahsan Younas, Police launched crackdown on the people involved in kite selling and flying and recovered over 51,000 kites and 3141 kite flying string rolls from the possession of 107 accused netted from different areas, a police spokesman said.

He informed that Rawalpindi police had launched an operation to impose the ban and rounded up the kite sellers and flyers.

He said, Potohar division police arrested 54 accused on recovery of over 27,000 kites and 741 string rolls while Saddar Division police rounded up 15 besides seizing 4,000 kites and 400 string rolls.

Similarly, Rawal Division police conducted raids in different areas and arrested 38 kite sellers for possessing 20,000 kites and 2000 string rolls.

Separate cases have been registered against all the accused while further investigation are underway.

The CPO has appreciated performance of the police officers and directed them for effective policing measures in the city.

He said, all out efforts should be made to counter increasing trend of kite selling and flying.

The use of metal string for kite flying results in loss of human lives therefore, it must be stopped and the meaningful way of prevention is to carry out an organized operationagainst kite sellers, the CPO directed.

