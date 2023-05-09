UrduPoint.com

Operation Against Kite Flyers, 10 Arrested

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 09, 2023 | 07:30 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2023 ) :Lahore Police and Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) have successfully conducted a large-scale operation against kite flyers.

The joint operation resulted in the arrest of 4 kite sellers and six kite flyers from various locations across the city. Due to vigilant surveillance of PSCA cameras, 15 calls reporting illegal kite-flying and the monitoring efforts of the Lahore Police and Dolphin Force, a total of 1140 kites and 19 twine rolls were recovered.

The operation utilized the Safe Cities cameras to track the location of kite flyers, leading to arrests in the Sadar Cantt, Barkat Town, Barki, and Shahdara areas.

Cases have been registered against all arrested individuals according to the applicable rules and regulations.

SP Hasan Javed Bhatti emphasized that bloody sports such as kite-flying cannot be tolerated under any circumstances. "We are taking strict action against both kite sellers and kite flyers," he added.

He urged parents to keep their children away from this dangerous activity and encouraged citizens to report kite-flying and kite selling in their areas to 15.

