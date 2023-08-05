LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2023 ) :The Lahore Police and the Punjab Safe Cities Authority launched an operation against kite-sellers here on Saturday, and seized 1,000 kites from two kite-sellers, identified as Talha and Qaum.

The monitoring team of the Safe Cities Authority observed kites being transported on a van. The police were informed, which arrested the accused.

A case has been registered against the offenders at Kahna Police Station, and further investigation was under way.

SP Ahmed Zunair Cheema said that an effective crackdown on kite-sellers was under way to prevent kite flying. He urged parents to keep their children away from the dangerous game. Citizens were advised to report any instances of kite flying or kite selling in their areas to the authorities by dialing 15.