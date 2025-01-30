Open Menu

Operation Against Kite Sellers Continues, 3 Held With 700 Kites

Umer Jamshaid Published January 30, 2025 | 08:21 PM

Operation against kite sellers continues, 3 held with 700 kites

The Rawalpindi Police on Thursday continued the operation against kite sellers and arrested three accused with more than 700 kites and strings

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2025) The Rawalpindi Police on Thursday continued the operation against kite sellers and arrested three accused with more than 700 kites and strings.

According to a police spokesman, the Ratta Amral Police nabbed accused Mukarram Jamil and recovered some 500 kites from his possession.

Similarly, he said, the Bani Police recovered 205 kites and two strings from two suspects Hasnain and Adil.

Recent Stories

Workshop on implementation of Mortality Surveillan ..

Workshop on implementation of Mortality Surveillance System concluded

3 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Serbia to strengthen bilateral trade tie ..

Pakistan, Serbia to strengthen bilateral trade ties

3 minutes ago
 Strict measures taken to combat criminal, anti-sta ..

Strict measures taken to combat criminal, anti-state elements: home secretary

3 minutes ago
 Punjab governor acknowledges business community’ ..

Punjab governor acknowledges business community’s role in economic growth

16 minutes ago
 Historic health measures being taken in Punjab: Kh ..

Historic health measures being taken in Punjab: Khawaja Salman

6 minutes ago
 University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) celebra ..

University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) celebrates Chinese New Year

6 minutes ago
SECP issues draft amendments to the REIT regulatio ..

SECP issues draft amendments to the REIT regulations, 2022

6 minutes ago
 KU decides to give final opportunity to students t ..

KU decides to give final opportunity to students to appear in BA, BSc, BCom, MA, ..

6 minutes ago
 Govt's prudent policies result in sharp decline in ..

Govt's prudent policies result in sharp decline in inflation rate

6 minutes ago
 Police officials reviews security arrangements of ..

Police officials reviews security arrangements of banks in DI Khan

10 minutes ago
 Interior Ministry blocks passports of Shehzad Akba ..

Interior Ministry blocks passports of Shehzad Akbar, Farah Shahzadi

21 minutes ago
 Polio vaccination drive in Gujrat from Feb 3

Polio vaccination drive in Gujrat from Feb 3

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan