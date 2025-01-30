Operation against kite sellers continues, 3 held with 700 kites

The Rawalpindi Police on Thursday continued the operation against kite sellers and arrested three accused with more than 700 kites and strings

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2025) The Rawalpindi Police on Thursday continued the operation against kite sellers and arrested three accused with more than 700 kites and strings.

According to a police spokesman, the Ratta Amral Police nabbed accused Mukarram Jamil and recovered some 500 kites from his possession.

Similarly, he said, the Bani Police recovered 205 kites and two strings from two suspects Hasnain and Adil.