Operation Against Locust Heading Forward Successfully: Minister Agriculture

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Wed 08th April 2020 | 06:15 PM

Operation against locust heading forward successfully: Minister Agriculture

Provincial Minister for Agriculture Malik Nauman Langrial said that surveillance and operational activities would remain continue till complete elimination of locust in the province

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2020 ) :Provincial Minister for Agriculture Malik Nauman Langrial said that surveillance and operational activities would remain continue till complete elimination of locust in the province.

He was visiting Rojhan to inspect campaign to fight locust attack on Wednesday.

The provincial minister stated Pakistan Army's helicopters, Federal Plant Protection Department and many other departments of Punjab government were striving hard to abolish locust. Comprehensive spray to eradicate locust eggs, its kids and hopers was being done in Rojhan. Secretary Agriculture Wasif Khursheed stated that the operation against the locust was in progress successfully. He also urged officials of agriculture department to follow guideline to avoid coronavirus pandemic.

