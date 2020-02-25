UrduPoint.com
Operation Against Locusts Enters Final Stage

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Tue 25th February 2020 | 09:32 PM

The combat operation to control attacks of Taddidal (locusts) has entered its final stage

JHANG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2020 ) :The combat operation to control attacks of Taddidal (locusts) has entered its final stage.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Tahir Wattoo said that five major attacks of Taddidal had been foiled so far. He said that the first attack was 3.5-kilometre in length and 1.

5-km in width; the second was 20 X 3 kilometre, the third was 6X1 kilometre, fourth was 3X0.5 kilometre and the fifth was 9X2 kilometre in length and width.

He said first four attacks had been tackled fully while the fifth eradicated 90 per cent.

He said that over 6,000 acres of land had been cleared through spray. The combat operation is continuing day and night, the DC added.

