Operation against mafias intensified : DPP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2022 ) :District Police Officer (DPO) Charsadda , Sohail Khalid on Tuesday directed police to launch a decisive and strong operation against all mafias to purge society of all criminal gangs operating in the district.

In a message, he ordered all DSPs, SHOs to launch a crackdown against land mafia, drug, timber mafia, extortionists and other social crimes.

He said that no leniency would be shown against drug dealers and smugglers.

He asked people to submit applications in his office against the land mafia and assured police action to vacate their land from grabbers and illegal occupation. He said that police were working to address grievances of the complainants, adding that the operations against anti-social elements had been intensified.

DPO said that strict disciplinary action will be taken against those showing negligence in their duties.