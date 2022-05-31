UrduPoint.com

Operation Against Mafias Intensified : DPP

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 31, 2022 | 03:40 PM

Operation against mafias intensified : DPP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2022 ) :District Police Officer (DPO) Charsadda , Sohail Khalid on Tuesday directed police to launch a decisive and strong operation against all mafias to purge society of all criminal gangs operating in the district.

In a message, he ordered all DSPs, SHOs to launch a crackdown against land mafia, drug, timber mafia, extortionists and other social crimes.

He said that no leniency would be shown against drug dealers and smugglers.

He asked people to submit applications in his office against the land mafia and assured police action to vacate their land from grabbers and illegal occupation. He said that police were working to address grievances of the complainants, adding that the operations against anti-social elements had been intensified.

DPO said that strict disciplinary action will be taken against those showing negligence in their duties.

Related Topics

Police Charsadda Criminals All From

Recent Stories

IGP condoles with family of martyred constable

IGP condoles with family of martyred constable

31 minutes ago
 LCCI delegation visits SCCI

LCCI delegation visits SCCI

31 minutes ago
 Pak Vs WI: ODI matches moved from Rawalpindi to Mu ..

Pak Vs WI: ODI matches moved from Rawalpindi to Multan

40 minutes ago
 13 POs arrested in sargodha

13 POs arrested in sargodha

31 minutes ago
 French ex-chambermaid runs for MP after labour bat ..

French ex-chambermaid runs for MP after labour battle

31 minutes ago
 Taiwan lowers forecast for 2022 economic growth

Taiwan lowers forecast for 2022 economic growth

31 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.