Operation Against Milk Adulteration Continues

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 10, 2023 | 10:21 PM

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2023 ) :District Administration Abbottabad Monday while taking action against the sale of adulterated milk discarded a huge quantity of substandard milk and registered an FIR against the accused.

According to the details, Assistant Commissioner Ali Sher Khan Khalil, accompanied by District Director Live Stock Akbar Ali, and a team of livestock specialists, conducted an on-site analysis of milk shops and milk tankers in Maira Muzaffar using a mobile lab.

The team found adulteration, lack of hygiene, and the absence of quality assurance in the milk, including the addition of chemicals and a lack of proper purification processes.

Due to the critical findings, a huge amount of milk was immediately discarded. FIRs have been lodged against the responsible sellers and shopkeepers while many owners have been served notices.

AC Abbottabad urged citizens to inform the District Control Room at 09929310553 about the quality of food items, especially milk, juices, water, and other liquids, based on their valuable opinions. This will enable the authorities to conduct timely analysis of food items using the mobile lab and ensure appropriate punishment for those playing with the lives of innocent people.

